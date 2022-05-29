Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) Shares Bought by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000.

Get Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BAB opened at $28.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.84. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $27.43 and a 1-year high of $34.00.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.