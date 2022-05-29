IoT Chain (ITC) Price Reaches $0.0103 on Top Exchanges

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. One IoT Chain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0103 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, IoT Chain has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. IoT Chain has a total market cap of $897,942.72 and $322,929.00 worth of IoT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get IoT Chain alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001102 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00043676 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IoT Chain Coin Profile

IoT Chain (ITC) is a coin. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. IoT Chain’s total supply is 99,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 87,214,657 coins. The Reddit community for IoT Chain is /r/itcofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoT Chain’s official Twitter account is @IoT_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IoT Chain is iotchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IoT Chain is an IoT operating system based on the blockchain. The IoT chain operating system will integrate the DAG (Directed Acyclic Graph) organization model and Hyperledger technologies to provide a basic safety edge computing system and low-cost solutions for the IoT ecosystem. IoT Chain token (ITC) will be used for the settlement of smart devices use rights and ownership transfers. “

Buying and Selling IoT Chain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoT Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoT Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IoT Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IoT Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IoT Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.