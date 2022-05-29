IPG Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,772,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,625,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554,725 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Moderna by 94.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,717,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,143 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Moderna by 108.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,756,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,229,000 after acquiring an additional 914,343 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Moderna by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,863,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,999,000 after acquiring an additional 905,789 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Moderna by 117.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 624,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,309,000 after acquiring an additional 337,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Moderna from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Redburn Partners raised Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.62.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $147.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.21. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.01 and a twelve month high of $497.49. The company has a market capitalization of $58.73 billion, a PE ratio of 4.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $3.40. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 64.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 7,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.67, for a total value of $1,294,563.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.80, for a total value of $1,308,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,557,209 shares in the company, valued at $334,482,937.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 326,126 shares of company stock worth $47,688,074. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

