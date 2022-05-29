IPG Investment Advisors LLC Has $253,000 Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 77.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 39,751 shares during the quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 35.1% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 9,335,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,057,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,765,000 after acquiring an additional 131,830 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 18.1% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,149,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,112,000 after acquiring an additional 329,269 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,687,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,001,000 after acquiring an additional 30,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C Partners Holding GmbH lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 95.4% in the third quarter. C Partners Holding GmbH now owns 1,476,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,302,000 after acquiring an additional 721,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA SLV opened at $20.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.80. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $19.01 and a 12-month high of $26.43.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.