IPG Investment Advisors LLC Invests $520,000 in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $561,142,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 537.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,384,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $649,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697,560 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 51.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,609,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $809,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912,864 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 765.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,000,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,321,000 after purchasing an additional 884,546 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11,146.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 773,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,667,000 after purchasing an additional 766,864 shares during the period.

NASDAQ TLT opened at $119.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.69. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $112.62 and a twelve month high of $155.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.203 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

