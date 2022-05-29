IPG Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $42.05 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.94 and a fifty-two week high of $56.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.00 and a 200-day moving average of $46.48.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

