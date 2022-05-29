IPG Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,140 Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 8,428 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 36,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 198,427 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,692,000 after purchasing an additional 18,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 13.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Mark R. Manley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.98, for a total value of $194,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,139.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AB has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

AB opened at $42.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.47. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 52 week low of $35.20 and a 52 week high of $57.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.40.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 24.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.37%.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

