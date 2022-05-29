IPG Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 4,632 Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,632 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the third quarter valued at $34,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 65.2% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 37.0% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 555 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WYNN shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. CBRE Group lifted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on Wynn Resorts to $71.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $96.50 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.35.

Shares of WYNN opened at $65.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.89. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $56.36 and a 52-week high of $136.83.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $953.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.41) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -2.95 EPS for the current year.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

