IPG Investment Advisors LLC Sells 595 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,905 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RUN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 0.8% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,058 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,583 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sunrun by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,050 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Sunrun by 8.5% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 6,415 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Sunrun by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RUN opened at $26.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.60. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.80 and a 1 year high of $60.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.77 and a beta of 2.24.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $495.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.60 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 8.10%. The business’s revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 4,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $122,193.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 21,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $676,518.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,748 shares of company stock valued at $1,225,347 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.92.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

