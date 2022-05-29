IPG Investment Advisors LLC Sells 8,670 Shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating) by 71.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,670 shares during the quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 946.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,007,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,266,000 after purchasing an additional 911,438 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 283,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,912,000 after purchasing an additional 22,147 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,711,000 after purchasing an additional 12,928 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 857.3% in the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 51,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,547,000 after purchasing an additional 46,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of OIH opened at $300.83 on Friday. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 1 year low of $164.41 and a 1 year high of $312.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $279.45 and a 200-day moving average of $240.39.
