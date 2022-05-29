IPG Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,446 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1,556.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF alerts:

IEUR stock opened at $51.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.32. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $60.11.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.