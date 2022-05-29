iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $99.25 Million

Analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTCGet Rating) will announce sales of $99.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for iRhythm Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $96.24 million and the highest is $100.73 million. iRhythm Technologies reported sales of $81.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will report full year sales of $420.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $418.26 million to $424.34 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $518.03 million, with estimates ranging from $496.68 million to $542.61 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow iRhythm Technologies.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTCGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.26. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 34.55% and a negative net margin of 36.43%. The business had revenue of $92.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.95) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $156.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $167.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRTC traded up $4.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $140.61. 405,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,860. iRhythm Technologies has a 12 month low of $41.66 and a 12 month high of $169.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -33.40 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

In other news, insider David A. Vort sold 3,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total transaction of $419,369.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 1,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total transaction of $176,583.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,883 shares of company stock worth $1,576,518 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,911,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,783,000 after buying an additional 105,154 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 2,118.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after buying an additional 42,173 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

