Irina Krechmer Sells 3,488 Shares of Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) Stock

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN – Get Rating) CTO Irina Krechmer sold 3,488 shares of Blue Apron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $10,743.04. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 42,303 shares in the company, valued at $130,293.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Irina Krechmer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 28th, Irina Krechmer sold 3,199 shares of Blue Apron stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $16,794.75.

Shares of APRN opened at $3.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.81 and its 200 day moving average is $6.07. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $12.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Blue Apron ( NYSE:APRN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.54). Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 24.24% and a negative return on equity of 191.76%.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Blue Apron from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APRN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Blue Apron by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Blue Apron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Blue Apron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Apron during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Blue Apron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Blue Apron Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes with fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals.

