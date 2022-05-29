Irish Residential Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:RSHPF) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Irish Residential Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:RSHPF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Irish Residential Properties REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS RSHPF opened at $1.81 on Wednesday. Irish Residential Properties REIT has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $1.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.82.

Irish Residential Properties REIT Plc (IRES registration # 529737) is an Irish REIT focused on consolidating the fragmented Irish rental market by targeting quality multi-unit residential real estate in Dublin and other major centres. IRES is externally managed by certain subsidiaries of CAPREIT (TSX:CAR.UN).

