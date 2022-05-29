iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG) Short Interest Update

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 44.4% from the April 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 151,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF by 668.2% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 63,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 55,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 143,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,582,000 after purchasing an additional 30,949 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HEWG stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.17. 9,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,674. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF has a 12 month low of $25.87 and a 12 month high of $34.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.66.

