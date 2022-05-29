iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Shares Bought by Acorns Advisers LLC

Acorns Advisers LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Rating) by 63.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 366,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,540 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF comprises about 0.2% of Acorns Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Acorns Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $14,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 912,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,161,000 after purchasing an additional 64,487 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 826,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,836,000 after purchasing an additional 79,894 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the third quarter worth about $22,706,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 1,085.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 434,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,000,000 after purchasing an additional 397,730 shares during the period. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 366,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,579,000 after purchasing an additional 32,678 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGE opened at $33.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.81. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 1 year low of $31.59 and a 1 year high of $45.83.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.