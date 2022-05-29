iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Stock Holdings Boosted by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,825 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $2,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACWX. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,964,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,425,000 after acquiring an additional 4,677,140 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,055,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,704,000 after acquiring an additional 123,796 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,931,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,002,000 after acquiring an additional 50,758 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,673,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,139,000 after purchasing an additional 110,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,294,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,144,000 after purchasing an additional 196,626 shares in the last quarter.

ACWX opened at $49.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.18 and a 200-day moving average of $51.19. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $45.60 and a 12-month high of $59.19.

