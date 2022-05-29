iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) is One Wealth Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 234,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,096 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up 3.0% of One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $11,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMA Financial Services Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 225,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,712,000 after buying an additional 23,442 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 125,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,691 shares during the period. Rinet Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 780,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,705,000 after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 43,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000.

Shares of EFV stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,969,529 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.91 and its 200-day moving average is $50.09.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

