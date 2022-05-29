iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by NWK Group Inc.

NWK Group Inc. reduced its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 53.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,469 shares during the quarter. NWK Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

EEM stock opened at $42.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.48. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.94 and a fifty-two week high of $56.17.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.