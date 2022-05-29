iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, an increase of 79.2% from the April 30th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENZL. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF in the third quarter valued at about $273,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 8,576 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENZL traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,018. iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.50 and a fifty-two week high of $65.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.78.

