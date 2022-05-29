iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Purchased by Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $15,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

IWD stock traded up $2.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $160.89. 1,622,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,819,619. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $148.79 and a 12-month high of $171.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.07.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.