iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Stock Position Raised by Lpwm LLC

Lpwm LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Lpwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Lpwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 73,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,089,000 after purchasing an additional 32,368 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 13,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,923,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,659,000 after purchasing an additional 109,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

IWR opened at $72.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.11 and a 200-day moving average of $77.25. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.60 and a fifty-two week high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.