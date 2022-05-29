iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Shares Purchased by One Wealth Advisors LLC

One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) by 136.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,577 shares during the quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 715.2% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 18,559 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 27,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 6,202 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 71,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,703,000 after acquiring an additional 10,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 10,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter.

SUB stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.78. 874,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905,806. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.64. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $103.31 and a 1-year high of $108.06.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

