iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rollins Financial acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,821,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1,143.2% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 12,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 11,432 shares during the last quarter.

IYH traded up $4.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $280.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,316. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $260.11 and a fifty-two week high of $302.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $281.25 and its 200-day moving average is $281.95.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

