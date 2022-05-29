Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Jaguar Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of JAGX stock opened at $0.37 on Friday. Jaguar Health has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.78.

Jaguar Health ( NASDAQ:JAGX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.19). Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 319.63% and a negative net margin of 1,023.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jaguar Health will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Jaguar Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,079,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Jaguar Health by 76.1% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 229,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 99,073 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Jaguar Health by 507.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 141,796 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Jaguar Health during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Jaguar Health during the first quarter worth about $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic, and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

