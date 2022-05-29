James Reed Financial Services Inc. Acquires New Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 84 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SOXX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,235,000 after purchasing an additional 52,412 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 171,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,802,000 after purchasing an additional 25,799 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 110,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,936,000 after purchasing an additional 52,686 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 106,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,332,000 after purchasing an additional 7,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,004,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOXX traded up $16.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $428.34. 1,053,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,640,071. The business’s fifty day moving average is $427.31 and its 200-day moving average is $475.49. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $377.33 and a one year high of $559.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

