James Reed Financial Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,770 The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000. Progressive accounts for approximately 0.4% of James Reed Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Progressive by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 8,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC grew its position in Progressive by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 6,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Progressive by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PGR traded up $3.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $120.34. 3,107,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,159,172. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.55. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $89.35 and a 1 year high of $120.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $12.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 4.54%. Research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 18th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 10.87%.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total value of $120,133.53. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,526,431.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total value of $63,020.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,391,897.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,285 shares of company stock worth $8,350,944 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Progressive in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.13.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

