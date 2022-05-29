James Reed Financial Services Inc. Makes New Investment in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 290.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 1,280.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKG traded up $1.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.64. 4,133,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,928,238. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.47 and a fifty-two week high of $94.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.94.

