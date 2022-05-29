James Reed Financial Services Inc. Makes New Investment in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 13,424 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,022,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,201,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,138,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,337,000 after acquiring an additional 161,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mitchell Jacobson bought 4,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.19 per share, with a total value of $368,550.26. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 72,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,737,315.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total value of $707,272.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,077,540.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,325 shares of company stock valued at $3,629,109. 28.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Loop Capital increased their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.17.

MSC Industrial Direct stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.23. The stock had a trading volume of 393,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,340. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.00. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.20 and a fifty-two week high of $95.50.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.03 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 11th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is presently 56.71%.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

