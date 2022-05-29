James Reed Financial Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000. Neogen accounts for 0.1% of James Reed Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Neogen by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Neogen by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Neogen by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neogen by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neogen by 198.6% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NEOG traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.68. The stock had a trading volume of 664,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,837. Neogen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.90 and a fifty-two week high of $47.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.00 and a beta of 0.60.

Neogen ( NASDAQ:NEOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $128.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.99 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Neogen Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neogen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

