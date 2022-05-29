James Reed Financial Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,275 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,275 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000. Advanced Micro Devices comprises about 0.2% of James Reed Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.9% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMD. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $144.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.15.

NASDAQ:AMD traded up $3.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.26. 104,232,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,576,544. The company has a market capitalization of $165.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $78.66 and a one year high of $164.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.60.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.22. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total value of $1,092,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,556.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,896,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 524,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,437,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,146 shares of company stock valued at $6,511,900 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

