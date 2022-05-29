Jaws Mustang Acquisition Co. (NYSE:JWSM) Short Interest Update

Jaws Mustang Acquisition Co. (NYSE:JWSM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, a decrease of 60.3% from the April 30th total of 63,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 264,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of JWSM stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,177,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,578. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.91. Jaws Mustang Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $9.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Condor Capital Management grew its position in Jaws Mustang Acquisition by 896.6% during the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 17,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 15,690 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in Jaws Mustang Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in Jaws Mustang Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,853,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Jaws Mustang Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,146,000. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of Jaws Mustang Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $3,679,000.

Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

