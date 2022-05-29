JG Boswell (BWEL) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 31st

JG Boswell (OTCMKTS:BWEL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, May 27th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 4.50 per share on Friday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st.
BWEL stock opened at $946.00 on Friday. JG Boswell has a twelve month low of $756.50 and a twelve month high of $1,111.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $982.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $990.63.
JG Boswell Company Profile (Get Rating)
