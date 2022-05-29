JMP Securities Lowers Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target to $35.00

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JMP Securities from $48.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Nutanix from $47.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $31.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. William Blair downgraded shares of Nutanix from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $71.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.83.

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX opened at $16.88 on Thursday. Nutanix has a 12-month low of $13.51 and a 12-month high of $44.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.65.

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $403.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.87) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Nutanix will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $67,796.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 46,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $1,099,420.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,652 shares of company stock valued at $1,970,165 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTNX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at $68,740,000. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 1,643.6% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,478,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,239 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,344,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $626,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,856 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 6,627.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 991,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,589,000 after purchasing an additional 976,633 shares during the period. Finally, Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 198.9% in the third quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,465,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,236,000 after purchasing an additional 974,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

