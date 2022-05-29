Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Acquires New Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,285,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 133.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 668,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,717,000 after purchasing an additional 382,213 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,223,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,768,000 after purchasing an additional 327,488 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 28,702.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 317,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,660,000 after acquiring an additional 316,872 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth about $48,724,000. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $146.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $141.21.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $148.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.99. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $127.02 and a 52-week high of $191.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.30, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.18.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 92.98% and a net margin of 6.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total transaction of $90,575.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,676,855.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

