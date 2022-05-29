Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Buys New Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,172 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Netflix by 23.3% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,006 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 179.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 821 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3,238.5% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 434 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Wedbush upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on Netflix from $450.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. KGI Securities lowered Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised Netflix from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Netflix from $590.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $386.31.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $195.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $268.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $422.93. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $700.99. The stock has a market cap of $86.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

