Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Invests $469,000 in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,751 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,376,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,934,888,000 after purchasing an additional 372,512 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $763,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,263 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Cpwm LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Northcoast Research cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.74.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $251.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $246.64 and its 200 day moving average is $251.07. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $271.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 58.29%.

In related news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Profile (Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.