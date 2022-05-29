Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Invests $648,000 in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in Mastercard by 2.3% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 40,773 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,176,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 7,526.5% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280,121 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 276,448 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 19,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,179,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 31,919 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,469,000 after purchasing an additional 7,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $569,765.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total transaction of $35,080,137.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,054,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,330,742,096.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 327,543 shares of company stock valued at $108,482,025 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MA stock opened at $357.78 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $305.61 and a 12-month high of $399.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $350.49 and a 200-day moving average of $353.02.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $360.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.94.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

