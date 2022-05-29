Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Purchases New Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 24,391 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of F. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 27.7% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 22,864 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 4,965 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.4% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 80,887 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,674,246 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $52,028,000 after buying an additional 93,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 107.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 949,603 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,445,000 after buying an additional 492,037 shares during the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

F has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.76.

In other news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 267,697 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $4,499,986.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock worth $402,881,320. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $13.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.79 billion, a PE ratio of 4.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.97. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $12.07 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 14.08%.

Ford Motor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.