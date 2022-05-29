Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Purchases New Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 554 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. NS Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several research firms have commented on GOOGL. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,250.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,470.00 to $3,510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,300.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,183.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,312.41.

In related news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total value of $6,946,586.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,599,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,959,992,099.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 550,282 shares of company stock worth $21,681,939 in the last three months. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,246.33 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,037.69 and a twelve month high of $3,030.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,485.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,681.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $26.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.