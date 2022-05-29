Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 7,204 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,423,000. Meta Platforms accounts for about 0.3% of Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FB. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FB. Citigroup upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $258.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Meta Platforms from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. DZ Bank cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.24.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $242,713.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,247 shares in the company, valued at $2,432,499.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.53, for a total value of $61,741.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,141 shares in the company, valued at $3,636,054.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,100 shares of company stock valued at $9,279,275. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $195.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $206.41 and a 200-day moving average of $258.79. The stock has a market cap of $528.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.37. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.00 and a 52-week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.