Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Takes $557,000 Position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (OTCMKTS:HCIIU)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (OTCMKTS:HCIIU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 56,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. EMG Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,492,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Context Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Iron Park Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000.

Get Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:HCIIU opened at $9.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.88. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $10.06.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Hudson Executive Investment Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.