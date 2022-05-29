Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Takes $56.14 Million Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 198,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,140,000. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for approximately 5.8% of Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC owned 0.08% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,366,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,054,549,000 after purchasing an additional 61,518 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,239,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,705,000 after purchasing an additional 556,376 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,941,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,195,000 after purchasing an additional 154,594 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,279,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,983,000 after purchasing an additional 23,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,166,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,522,000 after purchasing an additional 210,504 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $253.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.90. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $231.95 and a one year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

