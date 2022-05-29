JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) a €59.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €59.00 ($62.77) price target on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on HEI. Credit Suisse Group set a €59.00 ($62.77) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group set a €87.00 ($92.55) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($58.51) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($74.47) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($59.57) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €68.18 ($72.53).

Shares of HEI opened at €54.20 ($57.66) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €53.09 and its 200-day moving average is €58.55. HeidelbergCement has a 12 month low of €47.01 ($50.01) and a 12 month high of €76.98 ($81.89). The firm has a market cap of $10.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.38.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

