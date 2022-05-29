Jupiter Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JAQC) Short Interest Update

Jupiter Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JAQC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 48.1% from the April 30th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD bought a new stake in Jupiter Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Jupiter Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Clear Street LLC lifted its position in shares of Jupiter Acquisition by 912.8% in the first quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 13,519 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jupiter Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Jupiter Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $241,000. 59.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JAQC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.66. The stock had a trading volume of 23,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529. Jupiter Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $9.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.64.

Jupiter Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hobe Sound, Florida.

