JUST Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $46.31 Million (JST)

JUST (JST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 29th. JUST has a total market capitalization of $297.30 million and $46.31 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, JUST has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. One JUST coin can now be bought for about $0.0407 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,797% against the dollar and now trades at $7,270.61 or 0.24887664 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003420 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001326 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $146.41 or 0.00501160 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00033760 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008757 BTC.

About JUST

JUST launched on April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,300,425,000 coins. JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here . JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . JUST’s official website is just.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

JUST Coin Trading

