Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $21.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Karat Packaging Inc. is a specialty distributor and manufacturer of disposable foodservice products and related items. Its products include food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves and other products. The company also offers customized solutions, including new product development and design, printing and logistics services. Karat Packaging Inc. is based in CHINO, Calif. “

Get Karat Packaging alerts:

Separately, Truist Financial raised their price target on Karat Packaging from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

NASDAQ:KRT opened at $19.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Karat Packaging has a 12-month low of $14.70 and a 12-month high of $25.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.26 million and a P/E ratio of 14.96.

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $91.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.03 million. Karat Packaging had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 19.84%. On average, research analysts predict that Karat Packaging will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eve Yen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $79,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRT. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Karat Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,442,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Karat Packaging in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,363,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Karat Packaging by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,683,000 after buying an additional 86,875 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Karat Packaging in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,152,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Karat Packaging by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 36,697 shares in the last quarter. 19.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Karat Packaging (Get Rating)

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Karat Packaging (KRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Karat Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karat Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.