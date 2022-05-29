KeyCorp Boosts Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target to $294.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $272.00 to $294.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PXD. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $278.05.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $280.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $133.73 and a 52-week high of $282.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $253.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.38. The firm has a market cap of $67.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.53.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.42. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 152.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 32.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $7.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $29.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.54%. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.09%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.37, for a total transaction of $117,185.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,978 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.55, for a total transaction of $452,071.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,280 shares of company stock valued at $19,194,732. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capula Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 711.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 13,116 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,754 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,798 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $332,000. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

