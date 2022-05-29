KeyCorp Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Toll Brothers in a report released on Wednesday, May 25th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $10.21 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $10.04. KeyCorp currently has a “Underweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Toll Brothers’ Q4 2022 earnings at $4.94 EPS.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.27. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $67.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.38.

Shares of TOL opened at $51.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.54 and its 200-day moving average is $56.69. Toll Brothers has a 12 month low of $43.76 and a 12 month high of $75.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is 11.20%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

