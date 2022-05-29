KeyCorp Raises EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target to $140.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by KeyCorp from $136.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

EOG has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities cut EOG Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $114.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America lowered EOG Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EOG Resources from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $124.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $137.13.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $136.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. EOG Resources has a 12 month low of $62.81 and a 12 month high of $136.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.65. The stock has a market cap of $80.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.68.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.31. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 23.12%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 16.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $1,326,958.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total value of $449,788.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,677 shares of company stock worth $2,343,086 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 476.2% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

